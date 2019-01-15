Selena Gomez is back on social media

American Gomez is back on after a few tough months.

The 26 -year-old took to to share a series of black and white candids of herself and thanked her fans for their constant love and support.

"It's been a while since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all," she wrote.

The 'Taki Taki' looks like a dream in the monochrome snaps shared by her. This is her first post since September 24, 2018.

E! News confirmed in October that Gomez had entered a treatment facility to take help for her ongoing mental issues related to anxiety and depression.

The news came weeks after the 'Heart Want What It Wants' singer was hospitalised for conditions related to her autoimmune disease lupus and a kidney transplant that she had undergone last year.

" has been trying really hard recently to remain focused, and not let her health affect her. She has been actively writing new music, and moved to for a change of pace and a fresh breath of air. Ultimately, with all of her arising health issues, started to feel super overwhelmed," a source told E! News.

Last month, Gomez was spotted out in public for the first time since her treatment, enjoying a day out with her friends in

Just a few days back, Gomez was spotted spending some quality time with and Taylor also shared a picture with the 'Back To You' singer on her account.

