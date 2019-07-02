Kerala: SIT formed to probe case of missing German tourist

A special investigation team has been set up on Tuesday to trace the German tourist who went missing from Thiruvananthapuram on March 7.

The ten-member team headed by Deputy SP Sheen Tharayil will investigate the missing of the 31-year-old.

Valiyathura police have registered a case after the DGP received a letter from the German consulate about Lisa's disappearance.

According to the police, Lisa reached Thiruvananthapuram airport on March 7. After that, there is no information about her. Her travel documents show that she was supposed to go to a Mutt in Kollam district.

