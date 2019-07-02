Clash breaks out in Yerwada Central Prison; 1 injured

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

One prisoner was injured after a clash broke between two inmates inside Yerwada Central Prison here on Tuesday.

UT Pawar, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Yerwada Central Prison, told ANI, "The clash broke out between two inmates who are under trial for charges under section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

He added, "One among the accused has been injured and admitted to Sassoon Hospital for further treatment."

Further investigation in this regard is underway, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 18:09 IST

