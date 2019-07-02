Telangana: Case registered against accused for attacking 2 forest officials in Mulkalapally, says police

A case has been registered against all the accused who attacked two forest officials on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday after they stopped encroachers from ploughing the forest land in Gundalapadu Village here, said police.

Speaking to media, Circle Inspector, Palavancha, M Ramesh said, "About 2:00 am on Tuesday, forest officials went to remove the forest encroachment without informing the police in Thimmampet (Gundala-Padu Panchayat) of Mulkalapally Mandal. There they were attacked with sticks by around 10 people including one person Karam Erraiah who were ploughing forest land in compartment 344."

"A case has been registered against all the accused under sections 148, 324, 353,506 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Mulkalapally police station," he said.

"Police will take strict action against those involved in the attack on government official discharging their lawful duties. We have requested forest officials to inform police about any such incident. The police will provide security to them while removing forest encroachment," he said.

Two forest officials were attacked on intervening night of Monday-Tuesday after they stopped encroachers from ploughing the forest land in Gundalapadu Village of Mulkalapally Mandal in Badradri Kothagudam district. This comes days after Forest Officer C Anitha was allegedly attacked by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) including the brother of an MLA.

The forest officials suffered bruises after they were attacked on Monday late night by tribes with sticks.

