Senate, House lawmakers to reintroduce resolution to end US role in Yemen war

Lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties will make another legislative attempt on Wednesday to halt the United States' involvement in the war in Yemen.
"Senators Bernie Sanders, Mike Lee and Chris Murphy, along with Representatives Ro Khanna and Mark Pocan will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce the reintroduction of a resolution to end US support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen," Senator Bernie Sanders' office said in a press release on Tuesday.
The effort marks the latest attempt by lawmakers to adopt a version of the Yemen War Powers Act, which Sanders and other lawmakers have previously tried to pass through the Congress. During the most recent effort to advance the legislation in December, the Senate passed the resolution, but the Republican-controlled House of Representatives blocked it.
Since then, Democrats have gained control of the House, and many of them have signalled support for the resolution.
Yemen has been gripped by a civil war with the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi fighting the rebel Houthi movement. The government is backed by a Saudi-led coalition, which has been carrying out airstrikes targeting the Houthis since March 2015.
