Senate, House lawmakers to reintroduce resolution to end US role in Yemen war

Lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties will make another legislative attempt on Wednesday to halt the United States' involvement in the war in

"Senators Bernie Sanders, and Chris Murphy, along with Representatives and will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce the reintroduction of a resolution to end US support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen," Senator Bernie Sanders' office said in a press release on Tuesday.

The effort marks the latest attempt by lawmakers to adopt a version of the War Powers Act, which Sanders and other lawmakers have previously tried to pass through the During the most recent effort to advance the legislation in December, the passed the resolution, but the Republican-controlled blocked it.

Since then, Democrats have gained control of the House, and many of them have signalled support for the resolution.

has been gripped by a civil war with the government headed by Abd Rabbuh fighting the rebel movement. The government is backed by a Saudi-led coalition, which has been carrying out airstrikes targeting the Houthis since March 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)