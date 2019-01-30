Nepal's former crown prince Paras Shah's health critical

-
Nepal's former crown prince Paras Shah, who suffered a third heart attack on Monday, is still in critical condition, doctors involved in his treatment informed.
Paras underwent stenting, a procedure where a metal or plastic tube is inserted into the lumen of an anatomic vessel to keep the passageway open.
It was his third stent and the condition of his heart has gone weaker, Dr Yadavdev Bhatta informed. Paras underwent the same procedure in 2008 at Norvic Hospital, Kathmandu and 2016 while he was in Bangkok.
"It is the continuation of his genetic heart attack and this sort of heart attacks is much more dangerous so he isn't out of danger for the next 72 hours. His blood pressure is normal but high cholesterol has become another problem that we have to deal with. He is still in observation and a team of 15 doctors are looking after him," said Bhatta.
Paras is admitted at the CCU of the Norvic International Hospital, where members of the royal family are making visits to check on him.
Son of Gyanendra Shah, the last king of Nepal, Paras was the heir apparent to the throne from 2001 until 2008, when the Interim Constituent Assembly abolished the practice of monarchy in the Himalayan nation.
