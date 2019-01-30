Nepal's former crown prince Paras Shah's health critical

Nepal's former Shah, who suffered a third on Monday, is still in critical condition, doctors involved in his treatment informed.

underwent stenting, a procedure where a or plastic tube is inserted into the lumen of an anatomic vessel to keep the passageway open.

It was his third stent and the condition of his heart has gone weaker, Dr informed. underwent the same procedure in 2008 at Norvic Hospital, and 2016 while he was in

"It is the continuation of his and this sort of is much more dangerous so he isn't out of danger for the next 72 hours. His blood pressure is normal but has become another problem that we have to deal with. He is still in observation and a team of 15 doctors are looking after him," said Bhatta.

Paras is admitted at the CCU of the Norvic International Hospital, where members of the royal family are making visits to check on him.

Son of Gyanendra Shah, the last of Nepal, Paras was the heir apparent to the throne from 2001 until 2008, when the abolished the practice of monarchy in the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)