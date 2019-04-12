Peter England introduces 'The Fresh Mint' collection

Peter England, the leading menswear brand from Aditya and Retail Limited has introduced the mint collection, a range of formal shirts in refreshing shades of green, through its campaign 'Fresh Mints'. Building a heritage of path-breaking innovations in the world of fashion-conscious, has beautifully weaved in elements of nature in the fabric. The new collections of shirts are infused with the fresh mint fragrance that keeps one refreshed.

The line promises a sophisticated and modern look, in some of the vivacious and trendy shades of mint. The concept is inspired by a fresh summery palette that rejuvenates your wardrobe. This colour will give an instant summer makeover. The new offering will be communicated through promotions on IPL Hotstar, cinemas, and

"Innovation continues to be at the centre of our offering to redefine men's wardrobe. This season we are happy to present 'Mint Collection' a special line which lives up to this promise. We will continue to excite our customers by delivering a stylish wardrobe that gives them a chance to make a statement at work", said Manish Singhai, COO,

Mint collection by Peter England

The TVC has been co-created by and conceptualized by the The light-hearted TVC features a young man sporting a formal dull coloured shirt, extending apologies for being late. He tries dodging the objects that are thrown at him with an intention of hitting him but is taken by surprise as his shirt changes its colour into a fresh shade of green on being hit by mint leaves, thereby giving him an instant makeover.

"The singular theme for is 'delight through discovery' which is why it went back to collaborating with YouTube superstar/edit wizard for a second season. The intent was to create films that are as delightful as the Peter England collections themselves. The fresh mint coloured shirt collection film is one such exploration. And there are more films where that one came from", said Vijay Joseph, Senior Creative Director,

The collection has been launched at all the Peter England outlets, so this summer elevate your summer look with soothing colours that never go out of fashion!

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)