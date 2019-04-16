Huawei P30 Pro receives TWAN certification for smartphone astrophotography

Disrupting the photography space once and for all, Huawei's latest flagship device, the P30 Pro has achieved yet another milestone by receiving certification by (The World At Night) for unparalleled capabilities.

TWAN, a global photography project, backed by The United Nations Educational, (UNESCO) and the (IAU) exhibits and highlights the astonishing efforts of astrophotographers, globally.

certified P30 Pro for its unmatched low light photography & videography dexterity, low range photography and landscape photography to achieve distinguished The device features a 40MP primary camera with SuperSpectrum Sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide angle camera, an 8MP telephoto camera fitted with SuperZoom Lens (supports high fidelity magnification of 5 times optical zoom, 10 times hybrid zoom and 50 times digital zoom) and HUAWEI TOF Camera and a 32MP front camera that takes selfies to a new level. The all-new sensor, lens arrangement, (ISP) and neural processing unit (NPU) work in tandem to capture incredible photos and videos.

Moreover, the 1/1.7-inch HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor looks at light in a fundamentally new way. The RYYB HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor deviates from the traditional RGGB filter by replacing green pixels with yellow pixels, yielding a high maximum ISO rating of 409,600 on the Pro- something that is unheard of in any DSLR till date.

The most significant aspect for is to shoot the elements of the night sky along with the elements of earth in the same image. Gauging the miraculous camera capabilities of Huawei P30 Pro fulfilling all such characteristics, has accredited the as the most for capturing the stunning night sky.

TWAN highly appreciated the 'Star Trail' mode of P30 Pro - which can make stargazing a pure delight for astrophotographers. Huawei P30 Pro can take exquisite raw astro-images by boosting its camera exposure up to 30 seconds (on the tripod), making the device a superior companion for astrophotographers.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)