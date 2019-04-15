Sensex gains 72 points in early trading, Nifty above 11,660

Equity benchmark indices opened higher on Monday as investors tracked positive cues from Asian markets and awaited results of major corporate earnings.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was up 72 points at 38,839 while the NSE gained 21 points to 11,665.

At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices except pharma were in the green.

Shares of rose over 5 per cent after the announced plans to launch new flights to international destinations from May-end.

gained 4.4 per cent, 2.5 per cent, 2.4 per cent, 1.9 per cent and 1.8 per cent.

But dropped 2.5 per cent and 1.6 per cent. Bharat Petroleum, and GAIL also lost marginally.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were at nine-month highs as investors welcomed positive news on US- trade talks.

said he hoped the negotiations were approaching a final lap. Strong Chinese export and also contributed to the rally.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)