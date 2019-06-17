Sensex plunges 491 points on rising oil prices, trade skirmishes

Equity benchmark indices slumped over 1.25 per cent on Monday amid rising and trade tensions as investors feared prospects of de-growth in the global economy.

The BSE Sensex sank 491 points at 38,961 while the closed 151 points down to settle at 11,672. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), all sectoral indices were in the negative zone.

Nifty was down 2.8 per cent while the auto index declined by 1.7 per cent. PSU banks, and realty also took a beating as selling pressure mounted.

Trade war fears escalated after imposed retaliatory tariffs on certain US products in response to Washington's decision to remove certain trade privileges for

Traders said foreign institutional investors are increasingly turning cautious as geopolitical tensions in the show no immediate signs of subsiding.

Shares of tumbled further by 16.76 per cent to an all-time low of Rs 68.30 per share as lenders planned a meeting on revival of the grounded Reports said the has summoned founder for questioning in relation with an alleged case of tax invasion.

suffered a decline of 6.73 per cent to close at Rs 71.40 per share. slipped 4.72 per cent to Rs 56.50 per share after the company reported its worst-ever net loss of Rs 3,301 crore in the January to March quarter of fiscal 2018-19.

dropped 6.15 per cent to Rs 1,015 per share as offloaded its entire 9.96 per cent stake in the company of Chennai-based

fell by 5.8 per cent, by 3.8 per cent, by 3.5 per cent, by 3.4 per cent and by 3.2 per cent. Index heavyweight too dropped by 2.7 per cent.

However, Yes Bank, and showed marginal gains.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks markets were mixed at the start of the week. Japanese and Australian shares saw modest losses while equities in opened with gains.

Still, investors remained cautious as continuing trade dispute between the and as well as political tensions in the kept risk-appetite in check.

