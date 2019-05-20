Reliance Industries Ltd gains for third straight session

is quoting at Rs 1321.6, up 4.28% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.9% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% jump in and a 19.7% jump in the Energy index.

gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1321.6, up 4.28% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 2.8% on the day, quoting at 11727. The Sensex is at 39040.78, up 2.93%. has slipped around 1.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15538.65, up 4.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1325, up 4.27% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 41.9% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% jump in NIFTY and a 19.7% jump in the

The PE of the stock is 22.82 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)