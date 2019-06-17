RICS appoints esteemed industry leaders to its South Asia Board

-
ALSO READ
RICS to bring Leadership events in CRE and FM sectors with Colliers International
Tata Housing's Sanjay Dutt appointed chairman of RICS South Asia board
RICS sets up Leadership Forum on Real Estate and Housing
Excellent campus placement for CEQS at RICS School of Built Environment
Campus Placement Surge in RICS School of Built Environment
-
A number of esteemed industry professionals and leaders have been appointed as Members of the RICS South Asia Board, in order for the organisation to draw upon their experience and expertise.
This would help RICS to embed international standards, benchmark competency frameworks and promote professionalism across the length and breadth of the built environment sector.
The following leading professionals are now part of the RICS South Asia Board and will serve the tenure of three years in this role:
* Ameya Gumaste MRICS - Country Manager, Turner and Townsend
* Anshul Jain FRICS - MD - India Operations, Cushman and Wakefield
* Prof Chitra Weddikkara - Managing Director, Qserve (Pvt) Ltd (Sri Lanka)
* Ramesh Nair FRICS - CEO and Country Head, JLL India
* Sangeeta Prasad - CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.
* Satish Magar - MD, Magarpatta City and President, CREDAI
* SC Dixit FRICS - Executive Director and President - Engineering and Construction, Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. Ltd.
* Vipul Roongta MRICS - MD and CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors Limited
This announcement is in addition to the recent appointment of Sanjay Dutt FRICS - MD and CEO, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited and Tata Housing Development Company as Chairman of the RICS South Asia Board.
"It is indeed heartening to see such an experienced board is appointed by the RICS, who hold a wealth of knowledge across the built environment domain and will undoubtedly aid in furthering RICS' footprint in the region. I am convinced the new board will bring a great amount of strategic wisdom and will be able to exercise influence with all relevant key stakeholders to further RICS' vision in creating a healthy, professional and transparent built environment sector", said Dutt.
The main roles and responsibilities of this Board will include:
* Maintaining a close advisory partnership with the regional RICS executive team and providing advice and support on various RICS business initiatives
* Providing insight and intelligence regarding strategic relationships to be fostered with Government and industry to extend RICS' policy and advocacy agenda
* Acting as an RICS brand ambassador and playing an active role in communicating with RICS professionals and other stakeholders
* Ensuring collaboration with other professional bodies and associations
* Providing guidance regarding thought leadership
* Raising the profile of RICS regionally
"It is indeed an honour to have a Board comprised of such eminent industry professionals. The new Board Members have a wealth of experience in the areas of strategy and innovation, market analysis, business development, government relations and policy development - all of which are aspects that the RICS is looking to leverage and build on. We are fortunate to have their support and commitment to further the RICS' vision of being an influential thought-leading organisation, which is trusted by industry stakeholders; looking to be a sustainable professional body where our qualifications are in demand", said Nimish Gupta FRICS, MD - RICS South Asia.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU