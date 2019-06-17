RICS appoints esteemed industry leaders to its South Asia Board

A number of esteemed industry professionals and leaders have been appointed as Members of the Board, in order for the organisation to draw upon their experience and expertise.

This would help to embed international standards, benchmark competency frameworks and promote professionalism across the length and breadth of the built environment sector.

The following leading professionals are now part of the Board and will serve the tenure of three years in this role:

* Ameya Gumaste MRICS - Country Manager, and Townsend

* Anshul Jain FRICS - MD - India Operations, and Wakefield

* Prof - Managing Director, (Pvt) Ltd (Sri Lanka)

* FRICS - and Country Head, India

* Sangeeta Prasad - CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

* - MD, and President, CREDAI

* SC Dixit FRICS - Director and - Engineering and Construction, Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. Ltd.

* Vipul Roongta MRICS - MD and CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors Limited

This announcement is in addition to the recent appointment of FRICS - MD and CEO, and as of the RICS Board.

"It is indeed heartening to see such an experienced board is appointed by the RICS, who hold a wealth of knowledge across the built environment domain and will undoubtedly aid in furthering RICS' footprint in the region. I am convinced the new board will bring a great amount of strategic wisdom and will be able to exercise influence with all relevant key stakeholders to further RICS' vision in creating a healthy, professional and transparent built environment sector", said Dutt.

The main roles and responsibilities of this Board will include:

* Maintaining a close advisory partnership with the regional RICS team and providing advice and support on various RICS initiatives

* Providing insight and intelligence regarding strategic relationships to be fostered with Government and industry to extend RICS' policy and advocacy agenda

* Acting as an RICS brand and playing an active role in communicating with RICS professionals and other stakeholders

* Ensuring collaboration with other professional bodies and associations

* Providing guidance regarding thought leadership

* Raising the profile of RICS regionally

"It is indeed an honour to have a Board comprised of such eminent industry professionals. The new Board Members have a wealth of experience in the areas of strategy and innovation, market analysis, development, government relations and policy development - all of which are aspects that the RICS is looking to leverage and build on. We are fortunate to have their support and commitment to further the RICS' vision of being an influential thought-leading organisation, which is trusted by industry stakeholders; looking to be a sustainable professional body where our qualifications are in demand", said FRICS, MD -

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)