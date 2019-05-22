Reliance Industries Ltd gains for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 1342.9, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.21% in last one year as compared to a 12.24% jump in and a 22.58% jump in the Energy.

is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1342.9, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 11706.7. The Sensex is at 39010.46, up 0.1%. has slipped around 1.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16087.4, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1344.2, up 0.24% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 47.21% in last one year as compared to a 12.24% jump in NIFTY and a 22.58% jump in the

The PE of the stock is 24.15 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)