Server glitch hits Air India's flight operations worldwide, hundreds stranded

Air India's flight operations in India and overseas were hit on Saturday after the airline's SITA server crashed, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at airports.
The server glitch at 3.30 am forced the state-own carrier to re-schedule 18 flights to reduce inconvenience of passengers. The system was restored after over five hours at 8.45 am.
"Our server system SITA, which faced a temporary glitch, this morning was restored at 0845hrs. Air India senior executives, including CMD, Directors, Station Heads rushed to airports to take control of situation & facilitate pax. Flts rescheduled to minimise inconvenience," the airline tweeted.
