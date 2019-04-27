Dalai Lama back in Dharamshala, says fully recovered now

Tibetan Dalai Lama, who was admitted to a private hospital in New for treatment after being diagnosed with the chest infection, returned to Dharamshala on Friday."Fully recovered. No problem. The was a little serious, but now I have fully recovered," said while speaking to here. On April 7, was brought to after he complained of discomfort. "His Holiness was admitted to the hospital today due to a He will remain in the hospital for the next two to three days," Tenzin Taklha, private secretary of had told ANI.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.

After a rebellion against the Chinese rule in 1959, the had exiled himself in and has since been living mostly in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala.

The Nobel laureate's supporters operate a government-in-exile and promote Tibet's autonomy by peaceful means.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)