Telangana: Advocate arrested for allegedly raping law student

An was arrested here for allegedly raping a and trying to extort her, police said.

On April 26, received a complaint from a stating that she met Immeneni at for an internship.

gave his visiting card to her and asked her to meet him later. On April 21, the accused called the victim to his residence, the police said.

They added that the advocate forcibly raped her. Again on April 25, the accused called the victim to his residence and tried to extort her by threatening. In this, the wife of the accused helped him.

Regarding the same, a case was registered under Sections 376, 385, 506, 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday.

The police later apprehended the accused person. He is being sent to judicial remand.

