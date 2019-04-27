UP: Independent candidate accused of distributing cash for votes

An has been accused of distributing money to get votes in the elections. A video has come up before the administration here in which people can be seen leaving the leader's office with cash.

Based on the video, Ajit Paresh, (SDM) has issued a notice to Sahu and asked him to reply in one day.

Talking to ANI here, Paresh said: "Based on the video, we have issued a notice to the and asked him to reply in a day's time."

"We have asked Flying squad teams to investigate the matter. If found guilty, then actions will be taken as per the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)