JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Ben Foakes to replace Sam Billings in England's team
Business Standard

UP: Independent candidate accused of distributing cash for votes

ANI  |  Politics 

An independent candidate Sanjay Kumar Sahu has been accused of distributing money to get votes in the Lok Sabha elections. A video has come up before the administration here in which people can be seen leaving the leader's office with cash.

Based on the video, Ajit Paresh, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has issued a notice to Sahu and asked him to reply in one day.

Talking to ANI here, Paresh said: "Based on the video, we have issued a notice to the Independent Candidate Sanjay Kumar Sahu and asked him to reply in a day's time."

"We have asked Flying squad teams to investigate the matter. If found guilty, then actions will be taken as per the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 27 2019. 09:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU