Shabana FC fined for fans' misconduct

(NSL) side Shabana FC, on Thursday, have been fined 20,000 following their abandoned clash against Wazito on April 7.

"Shabana has been fined 20,000 for fans' unsporting behavior that caused abandonment of their FKF match against Wazito played on April 7, 2019, at Camp Toyoyo," Football Kenya said in a statement.

Shabana's scored an early goal giving his side a lead but scored an equalizer in the added time, however, the goal did not go down well with the Shabana fans as they thought the scorer was in an offside position.

Moreover, the above amount should be paid to the within Fourteen (14) days from the date of this ruling.

Wazito has been awarded three points for the abandoned match and is now the top-positioned team in the NSL with 57 points.

