Shabnam Asthana awarded Honorary doctorate by National American University

The National American University, Delaware USA, during its recently concluded ceremony held at the honoured eminent personalities from various fields with Honorary Doctorates for their profound "dedication to the progress and advancement of the society and the World Community."

Shabnam Asthana, noted PR personality, professional celebrity and influencer was awarded an Honorary in Administration. Shabnam expressed her elation at being lauded as a multi-talented professional who had worked in diverse fields encompassing Journalism, Marketing, Sales, Corporate Communications, Corporate Affairs, Administration, PR, Event Management and training and added that the prefix of Dr. now came with a greater sense of responsibility and a big measure of resolve from her end to continue giving her best to her profession and the society.

The impressive list of honorary awardees included famous Terence Lewis, famous Mohit Chauhan, Sunil Pal, Ragini Khanna, Dr A.K Gupta and others from various fields. The organiser of the event Abhiram Kulshreshta said that the specially curated list of awardees was drawn up after careful selection of their endeavours, contribution and impact on society both in and globally. Prior to the prestigious (NAU) ceremony, The awards was held wherein gave an electrifying dance performance, on popular audience demand hummed a few lines and entertained the audience with his comic act and mimicry.

This event saw a good turnout of guests and dignitaries. The guest of Honour was of who also spoke on the occasion and was felicitated by the organisers.

The event concluded successfully with optimism and commitment from the organisers to hold more such meaningful events in the future.

