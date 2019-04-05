Shabnam Asthana awarded Honorary doctorate by National American University

-
The National American University, Delaware USA, during its recently concluded convocation ceremony held at the Raheja Classique Club in Mumbai honoured eminent personalities from various fields with Honorary Doctorates for their profound "dedication to the progress and advancement of the society and the World Community."
Shabnam Asthana, noted PR personality, professional celebrity and influencer was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration. Shabnam expressed her elation at being lauded as a multi-talented professional who had worked in diverse fields encompassing Journalism, Marketing, Sales, Corporate Communications, Corporate Affairs, Administration, PR, Event Management and training and added that the prefix of Dr. now came with a greater sense of responsibility and a big measure of resolve from her end to continue giving her best to her profession and the society.
The impressive list of honorary doctorate awardees included famous dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis, famous singer Mohit Chauhan, Comedian Sunil Pal, actress Ragini Khanna, Dr A.K Gupta and others from various fields. The organiser of the event Abhiram Kulshreshta said that the specially curated list of doctorate awardees was drawn up after careful selection of their endeavours, contribution and impact on society both in India and globally. Prior to the prestigious National American University (NAU) convocation ceremony, The Golden Star awards was held wherein Terence Lewis gave an electrifying dance performance, Singer Mohit Chauhan on popular audience demand hummed a few lines and comedian Sunil Pal entertained the audience with his comic act and mimicry.
This event saw a good turnout of guests and dignitaries. The guest of Honour was Haji Haider Azam Vice President of Mumbai BJP who also spoke on the occasion and was felicitated by the organisers.
The event concluded successfully with optimism and commitment from the organisers to hold more such meaningful events in the future.
