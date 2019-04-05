Charcoal Eats announces two new additions to its menu

Charcoal Eats, a full-stack quick service restaurant (QSR) start-up, has recently announced two exciting additions to their menu- Wows and Rice Bowls.

The company has paired the famous Mumbai with smoky veg and non-veg starters. The result is a delightful range of Wows - Aloo Tikki, Dahi ke kebab, kebab, Veg Galouti, Chicken Seekh kebab and Chicken Galouti. Starting at Rs 39, offer a wholesome all-day option, at very affordable prices.

For office goers, has introduced rice bowls, a warm comforting meal of delicious curries made in desi ghee, paired with fragrant ghee and lavang rice. The options range from the evergreen, almost universal favourites, Rajma, Amritsari Chole and Dal Makhani, to the rich, tempting Paneer Tikka Masala, Butter Chicken and Masala. Starting Rs 229, these rice bowls offer a quick, convenient meal. Rice bowls are currently available at all outlets in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the other cities being added very soon.

The company constantly looks to introduce interesting Indian choices, for every age group, in its tastefully curated menu. started with 6 variants and today serves over 50 different options, ranging from their signature biryanis to the comforting rice bowls, from smoky starters to mouth-watering curries and for their younger audiences, addictively loaded French fries, pav wows, soul-satisfying rolls, sinful desserts and non-alcoholic beverages for instant freshness.

"Listening to our customers over a period of time, we decided to add rice bowls and curries to our ever-growing menu. We have brought interesting variants in both the categories to satiate the taste buds of all foodies," said, Anurag Mehrotra, Co-founder & CEO of Charcoal Eats.

"The humble pav has an appeal that cuts through geographies and age groups. Our chefs have paired popular that has seen acceptance across the age groups when combined with our smoky treats, we are certain that it would resonate with Indian taste palate. It is a compact and whole meal appropriate for lunchtime in convenient packaging," he added.

Currently, Charcoal Eats is present across 13 Indian cities including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, Chennai, Nashik, Indore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and with 43 outlets.

In addition to walking up to the outlets, customers can access Charcoal Eats directly via its app, website or customer care number. Charcoal Eats is also available on all leading such as Zomato, Swiggy, Foodpanda and Dine Out.

