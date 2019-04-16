Shakib, Jayed, Hossain named in Mortaza-led Bangladesh WC squad

Cricket on Tuesday announced its 15-man squad, which features experienced core and plenty of young players.

Shakib Al Hasan, who pulled out from tour due to issues, is back in the squad as deputy to Bangladesh's wealth of experience looks complete with Shakib, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mortaza and Mahmudullah.

Moreover, the selectors have also included batting all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain and uncapped Abu Jayed, at the expense of Taskin Ahmed. Jayed has played in Test cricket but is yet to wear an ODI cap. His inclusion meant dropping of Taskin, who was ruled out of series due to an ankle

The young players, who are aged 25 or below, include Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar and Jayed.

Following is the 15-man squad: Masrafe Bin Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, (vc), Mohammad Mithun, Shabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

is scheduled to be hosted in England from May 30 to July 14. will play against and in the warm-ups before opening its campaign against on June 2 at The Oval.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)