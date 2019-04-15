India have selected best possible 15-player squad for ICC WC, says Rajkumar Sharma

Rajkumar Sharma, the childhood coach of India skipper Virat Kohli, on Monday said that India's squad for the forthcoming ICC World Cup is balanced and the best possible 15-player team.
"I think selectors have done a great job and I would like to congratulate them for selecting a very balanced team. I think these were the best possible 15 players whom they have selected," Sharma told ANI.
Sharma backed Vijay Shankar, saying that he possesses the potential and is the ideal player for the number four position.
"I have already said that Vijay Shankar does have the potential because of the temperament and technique he showed with the bat in Australia and New Zealand. So I think he is the ideal player for the number fourth position," he said.
Sharma also elucidated that Rishabh Pant, who was backed for the number fourth position by many former players like Sourav Ganguly, needs to do more hard work.
"As far as Pant is concerned, he has played some good innings but he has not played an inning where he has finished the match. He needs to do more hard work and he has a good future and will play for a long time for India," said Sharma.
The childhood coach of Kohli also said that India has the capability of winning the quadrennial mega-event if they give their 100 per cent.
"Australia team seem to be very dangerous and England too but India have the capability to beat them if we play on our strength and give 100 per cent."
India team for World Cup: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU