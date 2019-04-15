India have selected best possible 15-player squad for ICC WC, says Rajkumar Sharma

Rajkumar Sharma, the of Virat Kohli, on Monday said that India's squad for the forthcoming ICC is balanced and the best possible 15- team.

"I think selectors have done a great job and I would like to congratulate them for selecting a very balanced team. I think these were the best possible 15 players whom they have selected," Sharma told ANI.

Sharma backed Vijay Shankar, saying that he possesses the potential and is the ideal for the number four position.

"I have already said that does have the potential because of the temperament and technique he showed with the bat in and So I think he is the ideal for the number fourth position," he said.

Sharma also elucidated that Rishabh Pant, who was backed for the number fourth position by many former players like Sourav Ganguly, needs to do more hard work.

"As far as Pant is concerned, he has played some good innings but he has not played an inning where he has finished the match. He needs to do more hard work and he has a good future and will play for a long time for India," said Sharma.

The of also said that has the capability of winning the quadrennial mega-event if they give their 100 per cent.

" team seem to be very dangerous and England too but have the capability to beat them if we play on our strength and give 100 per cent."

India team for World Cup: (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and

