Shaun Marsh opens up on his Big Bash move

Shaun Marsh, the Australian left-handed batsman on Monday said that the security of a three-year deal played a big part in his decision to leave the Scorchers for joining the Renegades in the upcoming season of the

"The three years played a big part, the security of three years for myself and my family was probably a big part of it, it has been an incredibly hard decision and I just want to thank everyone from the Scorchers for what they have given me over the last eight years," com.au quoted Marsh as saying.

Marsh had shocked Australian last month when he decided to make a switch from to Melbourne, ending the exclusive link between and the Marsh family.

The 35-year-old left-hander has been a part of Scorchers since the inception of the Big Bash tournament and he has been able to lift the trophy three times.

"I have won two championships, been involved in three. (I'll cherish) memories of after we won, especially after the first (title in 2013-14), we hadn't won anything for over 10 years in WA cricket," Marsh said.

"Being a part of arguably the best domestic T20 team in the world over that period is something I'm very proud of and there are memories there that will last forever," he added.

Marsh debuted for at an age of 17, following the footsteps of his father Geoff Marsh, who played 50 Tests and 112 first-class matches for

His brother, continues to remain the captain of

