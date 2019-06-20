Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello's new song to release on this date

Singers and are back, just in time for another summer!

The duo, who previously worked together on their 2015 hit song titled 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', which appeared on Mendes' album 'Handwritten', is releasing a new track 'Senorita'.

Recently, the two shared posts, teasing the upcoming song, which will release on Friday (June 21). Mendes tweeted an image which has the title of the song written on it with link to pre-save the track in the caption.

shared the same post on her handle.

Yesterday, the duo shared different short clips from what appears to be like a new music video. In Cabello's clip, she plays a who notices Mendes in a restaurant, then meets him later on her way out of work. Mendes' clip shows him about to kiss Cabello, then noticing her in the same eating joint.

In December, commented "IKWYDLS part 2????" on Mendes' Instagram photo of the two sitting on the floor of a room together, with Cabello holding a guitar. "IKWYDLS part 2!!!!" Mendes responded, referencing to their song 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.

Cabello also posted the same still with the caption, "Canadian fury + Latin sass." A few days later, she posted another photo featuring Mendes braiding her hair in the same room. Fans at that time started speculating that a new song is going to release.

Mendes is currently headlining his first arena tour for his third album, reported People. While, Cabello has teased work on a follow-up to her solo debut 'Camila', and will also feature in Ed Sheeran's album ' 6 Collaborations Project' for a song with Cardi B.

