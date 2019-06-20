Jim Parsons opens up about ending of 'The Big Bang Theory'

The popular American 'The Theory', which history as TV's longest-running show, ended last month.

just stepped away from a 12-year commitment but seems like it was simply time for him to move on from his character of

"I played the s--t out of that character, and some people could have done it longer probably. I don't mean our show, but (there's) this relationship with the character," Parsons said in an interview with Variety.

"But I feel like we really wrung that material for what it was," he added.

12 years is a really long time to do any job, but particularly playing the same character in the industry can be exhausting after a point of time.

"No matter how successful you are even if you're a huge success in movies, you don't get to check into the same parking space for 12 years. This is not how someone in a creative profession normally gets to behave. Most human beings crave that structure, so I can see how it causes some hurricanes in the heart," he said.

Now that the show is over, Parsons and his husband have moved from to

Parsons is soon going to reprise his role in Broadway's 'The Boys in the Band' in a adaptation of the show, produced by

'The Boys in the Band' is about a group of homosexual men coming together for a birthday party and was groundbreaking when it its debut in 1968 for its portrayal of the gay life.

The 46-year-old starred in the 50th-anniversary revival in 2018.

He came out publicly in 2012 after meeting Spiewak, five years into 'The Theory'. He said pride parades had previously "frightened" him, but accepting his sexuality changed that.

Earlier this year, Parsons talked to The about leaving the show and said there was no major factor in his decision to quit.

"It was the first time in my life of doing this show that it occurred to me that I might want to not do another contract after 12 was up," Parsons said.

"I don't know if it's because I'm an Aries or just because maybe I'm in touch with myself. Whatever it is, once I had that thought, I was like, well, that's your answer," he added.

The final episode of the show aired on May 16 and found Sheldon and Amy (Mayim Bialik) finally winning a Nobel Prize.

Created by and Bill Prady, the show premiered on on September 24, 2007. In March 2017, the series was renewed for two additional seasons, bringing its total to twelve.

The show originally centred around the lives of socially awkward physicists and Sheldon Cooper, who take a wild turn when the beautiful and free-spirited Penny moves in next door.

The series also starred Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and It has earned nominations and 10 wins during its run.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)