Newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan marries businessman Nikhil Jain

Nusrat Jahan, who is yet to take oath as a member of the Lok Sabha, has tied the knot with Kolkata-based Jain.

The gave a glimpse of her special day with a picture of her nuptials where the two are looking at each other in admiration.

"Towards a happily ever after with Jain," she captioned the picture.

Clad in a traditional red bridal lehenga, the looked graceful, while the groom looked dapper in a light pink sherwani.

The wedding celebrations which took place in the Turkish town of were attended by close friends and family.

Jahan and her friend and took the political plunge this year and won from Basirhat and Jadavpur parliamentary constituencies, respectively.

The Trinamool MPs couldn't take their oath as members of the 17th because they were engaged in wedding preparations in

On their maiden visit to the Parliament, the two were trolled on for the choice of their attires. This happened after the had posted pictures posing in front of the Parliament dressed in western casuals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)