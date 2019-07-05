Shawn Mendes wins hearts as he lets fan kiss him at Denver concert

In a heart-warming gesture, singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes let an excited fan kiss him at a concert in Denver, Colorado.

The 'Senorita' singer shared a heart-melting video of him going to a fan in the crowd on his Instagram account.

In the clip, Mendes can be seen hugging her and later letting the fan kiss him on his cheek.

"Got a kiss from a little Angel in Denver the other night," he captioned the video.

No doubt, the post was bound to receive comments from fans.

"She will never ever ever forget that moment," wrote one fan on Mendes' post.

"Class" added someone else, while another user wrote, "To us you're the angel."

American singer Halsey spotted the video and commented.

"Why are you the sweetest boy in the world" Halsey wrote in the comment section.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)