Shimla: Group of differently-abled officials manage polling booth

Even as the citizens voted for the seventh and last phase of polls on Sunday, the (EC) here tried their level best to include the differently-abled citizens into the electoral process.

As per the directions of EC, a polling booth in Bhattakufer town of Shimla was managed by 12 differently-abled officials.

Apart from this, as voting for the last phase came to an end, the spirit of many differently-abled citizens to exercise their constitutional right was also high.

This was seen at different polling booths in as a 40-year-old differently-abled voter reached a polling booth at Nahan in a palanquin arranged by EC to cast his vote.

Another such scenario was seen at a polling station in Nalagarh when Prashant Desta, (SDM) Solan, carried a 78-year-old specially abled woman to the polling station to help her exercise her franchise.

The seven-phase started on April 11. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.

