JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Farhan Akhtar's savage comeback after being trolled over Pragya Thakur tweet

647 cases of paid news registered during LS polls: ECI
Business Standard

Shimla: Group of differently-abled officials manage polling booth

ANI  |  General News 

Even as the citizens voted for the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls on Sunday, the Election Commission (EC) here tried their level best to include the differently-abled citizens into the electoral process.

As per the directions of EC, a polling booth in Bhattakufer town of Shimla was managed by 12 differently-abled officials.

Apart from this, as voting for the last phase came to an end, the spirit of many differently-abled citizens to exercise their constitutional right was also high.

This was seen at different polling booths in Himachal Pradesh as a 40-year-old differently-abled voter Naresh Chand reached a polling booth at Nahan in a palanquin arranged by EC to cast his vote.

Another such scenario was seen at a polling station in Nalagarh when Prashant Desta, Sub Division Officer (SDM) Solan, carried a 78-year-old specially abled woman to the polling station to help her exercise her franchise.

The seven-phase general election started on April 11. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 19 2019. 19:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements