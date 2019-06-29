Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut to come up with Marathi film on 26/11 attacks

Shiv Sena MP and filmmaker Sanjay Raut who has earlier produced the Marathi film on Bal Thackeray, is planning to come up with a film on untold stories of 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

The film is expected to be in Marathi.

Raut opened up about the future project to ANI at Panaji.

Apart from the film, the filmmaker also plans to come up with a second edition of the biopic 'Thackeray' and a film on trade union leader George Fernandes as well.

