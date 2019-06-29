How love sparked between newly-weds David Foster, Katharine McPhee

Canadian singer David Foster who recently got hitched to Katharine McPhee says she always knew there was something really special about his partner.

After announcing their engagement nearly a year ago, the couple tied the knot today in London.

The 69-year-old singer and the 35-year-old actor, met for the first time on the set of American Idol during the show's fifth season in 2006, while he was a guest mentor.

Their interaction was particularly by chance, as the Grammy-winning songwriter noticed his future wife immediately.

In the Idol footage recovered by a fan, Foster worked with McPhee as she prepared to sing Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing," which he also helped her to write.

During the meeting, the record producer confidently spoke about the actor on the cameras and said, "Katharine's got a great, great future ahead of her."

The other guest mentor Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli also sensed something special about the Idol contestant.

At one point, while the opera singer was alone with Foster, he told the latter, "You have to say also, she's nice, beautiful, and young," -- to which Foster nodded in agreement and laughed.

McPhee, on the other hand, appeared to experience some butterflies in her stomach during their first interaction, admitting that initially, she was "really nervous" going into the rehearsal room with Foster and Bocelli. "It was a lot of pressure for me," she added.

Foster later joked about his comments on during an appearance on Access Hollywood last summer. "I was bragging!" said Foster in regards to his wife's singing talents during the show.

The 'Waitress' actor who was convinced by ex-husband Nick Cokas to compete on the Fox show, eventually emerged as the runner-up to Taylor Hicks.

The actor later collaborated with her now-husband for a few live performances, including his 2008 PBS tribute concert Hit Man: David Foster & Friends reported People.

Foster was the one who even played the piano at his now wife McPhee's February 2008 nuptials to first husband Cokas.

Though the newly-wed consistently avoided addressing dating rumours, the couple were first romantically linked in 2017 when the two were spotted enjoying a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu.

In May last year, the couple finally confirmed that they were indeed together after they were papped together at the Met Gala together. PEOPLE confirmed that the couple is engaged on July 3 last year.

On Friday, McPhee and Foster tied the knot in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, nearly after a year when Foster proposed in Anacapri, Italy.

For the big day, the bride wore a gown designed by Zac Posen and Foster opted for a tuxedo by Stefano Ricci. The ceremony was an intimate one with around 150 guests including close family members.

Ahead of their nuptials, the American Idol alum posted a tribute to her new husband with a throwback video of the pair performing "Somewhere Over The Rainbow."

"Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol," she wrote. "Today... I'm marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn't it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.

