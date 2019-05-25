Shivraj Singh Chouhan's father passes away

Prem Singh, father of former Shivraj Singh Chouhan, breathed his last at on Saturday.

The 80-year old was admitted following a constant deterioration in his health condition.

Taking to Twitter, extended condolences to Chouhan and his family.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's father In this hour of grief, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the family and pay homage to the late Ji," Prabhu tweeted in Hindi.

Chouhan played a key role in ensuring BJP's return to power with a thumping majority in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. His efforts steered BJP to secure 28 of the 29 parliamentary seats at stake in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)