Delhi: 40-year-old arrested for extorting gold posing as Customs official

The Government Railway Police of Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station recovered 400 grams of gold from an extortionist here on Saturday.
According to the police, 40-year-old Jarnail Singh, posing as a customs officials, extorted 400 grams of gold from a businessman.
"Posing as a customs official, the extortionist named Jarnail Singh, who is a resident of Karnal district, extorted 400 grams gold from a passenger who is a businessman," the GRP of Nizamuddin informed.
The extortion case was worked out within a short span of time by the GRP.
