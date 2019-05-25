JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi: 40-year-old arrested for extorting gold posing as Customs official

ANI  |  General News 

The Government Railway Police of Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station recovered 400 grams of gold from an extortionist here on Saturday.

According to the police, 40-year-old Jarnail Singh, posing as a customs officials, extorted 400 grams of gold from a businessman.

"Posing as a customs official, the extortionist named Jarnail Singh, who is a resident of Karnal district, extorted 400 grams gold from a passenger who is a businessman," the GRP of Nizamuddin informed.

The extortion case was worked out within a short span of time by the GRP.

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 19:47 IST

