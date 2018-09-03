Shraddha Kapoor wishes her 'Baapu' on his bday

As veteran Shakti turned 66 today, his daughter and diva Shraddha made sure she wishes him in the most sweetest way possible.

Taking to his account, the 'Aashiqui 2' star shared an adorable picture and wished her 'Baapu' a very happy birthday, writing, "My baapu's birthday ?? @shaktikapoor."

In the picture, the father-daughter duo is all smiles as they lovingly looked at each other.

Shakti is known for his villainous and comic roles, having featured in more than 700 films throughout his career. He was spotted by late on the sets of 'Rocky' where he was later cast as the antagonist. However, Dutt felt that his name ' Kapoor' wouldn't do justice to his villainous role, hence 'Shakti Kapoor' was born.

Shraddha, on the other hand, is riding high on the success of her recently released film 'Stree' raking in Rs. 31.26 crores in its opening weekend. The Amar Kaushik directorial, which also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, is ruling the box office with positive reviews from the movie-goers.

