Bill Clinton is ruling the meme world after Arian's performance

Former US President Bill Clinton is currently trending in the meme world after he was caught seemingly staring at American singer Ariana Grande's performance at Aretha Franklin's funeral

Grande performed to Franklin's 'A Natural Woman' at the latter's funeral on August 31.

Tweeple used Bill Clinton's fan moment to create some amazing memes.

Posting a video of Clinton looking at Ariana, a user tweeted, "Find someone who looks at you the way looks at anyone who isn't his wife."

Another tweeted, " costume idea: looking at anyone but his wife"

"Bill Clinton is the real life 'dirty grandpa'," another tweeted.

Another user tweeted, "Bill Clinton looks at like I look at stuffed crust pizza."

There were some who even found Clinton's reaction inappropriate, "gross" and "creepy", arguing that his expressions were unfitting considering the was performing at a funeral.

A user tweeted, "GROOOSSSS HOW IS HE STILL SO CREEPY!?!?! EEEWWWWWW. WATCH: Bill Clinton Stares Creepily At At Franklin's Funeral"

"Watch Bill's eyes go right to @ArianaGrande's butt. doesn't look down, but @BillClinton does. This is a funeral, come on man," a user pointed out.

