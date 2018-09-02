Shraddha shares throwback picture from 'Stree' days

Nostalgic took to to share a throwback picture from the time she was shooting for the horror flick 'Stree'.

She took to to post a picture where the is seen sitting along with co-star and other crew members.

Expressing her gratitude to be a part of the film, she wrote alongside, "# shoot throwback! Deeply grateful for the love for # Every moment on this film has been special & memorable & I feel so blessed to be a part of a film like this. Thank you all so much Missing from the photo - DK, @nowitsabhi , @pvijan & Dinoo"

The story is set in a small town where it is believed that there was a beautiful woman, who left every man awestruck by her beauty, but only one man loved her truly.

The film, which also starred Pankaj Tripathi, was released on August 31.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)