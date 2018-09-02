Venezuelan movie 'The Family' up for Oscar-run

has officially selected 'The Family' for submitting in the 'foreign-language category' at

The movie, directed by debutant Gustavo Rondon Cordova, premiered at the 2017 Critics' Week in Cannes festival, according to

According to the report, the movie tells "the story of a father and his 12-year-old kid who have to run away after the son knifes down a peer from a potentially vengeful family in the slums of Caracas, and set out on a life-changing journey."

Notably, submitted a for back in 1978, which till now hasn't been considered for a nomination.

On August 31, Palestine officially chose its documentary film 'Istiyad ashbah' (Ghost Hunting), and on August 30, chose 'Never Look Away' to be submitted in the 'foreign-language film' category.

Earlier, chose 'The Wild Pear Tree' and chose their film 'Donbass' to be submitted under the said category.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)