Gladys Knight confirms she doesn't have pancreatic cancer

Knight confirmed that she never said that she had pancreatic cancer, like her late friend

The ' of Soul' while speaking to a local news channel earlier had said that she and her friend had discussed the same disease, the last time they met, acording to Page Six. Knight in a statement clarified, the "same disease" meant that they both had

Knight went on to confirm that she was diagnosed with stage 1

The 'superwoman' added that due to early detection she was able to survive

Further in the statement, she even expressed her sadness at the death of her friend.

Knight started off her career with the band 'The Pips' in the 1950s. She then went on to win seven later on in her career.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)