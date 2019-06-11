JUST IN
4 senior citizens die due to severe heat wave in Kerala Express at Jhansi

Four senior citizens collapsed allegedly due to severe heat wave while they travelling in the sleeper class compartments of the Kerala Express here on Monday.

Three of them were declared dead in the train at the railway station here, while another person died in the hospital during treatment, said Railway PRO Manoj Kumar Singh on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Bundur Pachiyappa (80), Bal Krishna Ramaswami (69), Devyani (74) and Subbaraiyya (87), who were travelling to Coimbatore in sleeper class S8 and S9.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Jhansi Railway Station Singh further said: "They were feeling uneasy in the train at Gwalior."

"They were checked at Jhansi railway station by a doctor who declared Pachiyappa, Ramaswami, and Devyani dead. Subbaraiyya was admitted to the district hospital where he died during treatment."

The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination. A further report is awaited.

