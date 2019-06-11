4 senior citizens die due to severe heat wave in Kerala Express at Jhansi

Four senior citizens collapsed allegedly due to severe heat wave while they travelling in the sleeper class compartments of here on Monday.

Three of them were declared dead in the train at the railway station here, while another person died in the hospital during treatment, said Railway PRO on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Bundur Pachiyappa (80), Bal (69), (74) and Subbaraiyya (87), who were travelling to in sleeper class S8 and S9.

(PRO) of Jhansi Railway Station Singh further said: "They were feeling uneasy in the train at Gwalior."

"They were checked at Jhansi railway station by a doctor who declared Pachiyappa, Ramaswami, and dead. Subbaraiyya was admitted to the district hospital where he died during treatment."

The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination. A further report is awaited.

