Singhvi accuses BJP of using unfair means during Gujarat assembly elections

on Wednesday accused the BJP of not allowing a "level playing field" during the assembly elections in 2017 while citing a judgement given by the High Court on Tuesday.

"The judgement from the HC makes it clear that the senior employees of the Gujarat cadre and the centre had not allowed the elections to be held on a level playing field for all parties. The lack of a level playing field leads to a biased election process," Singhvi told reporters here on Wednesday.

The judgement of the Gujarat court came with respect to the elections for the Dholka assembly constituency in 2017. The court found discrepancies in the counting process and summoned the senior government employees who were on poll duty in the area. BJP's Bhupendrasinh Manubha Chudasama had won the elections for the second time in a row from Dholka.

Singhvi further said that this verdict should serve as a reminder to every person associated with the polling process in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The point which we are raising here is a very serious one. It is almost a message from the judiciary to every officer, or returning engaged in the election process for the next five or six weeks to do his work sincerely," he added.

The are scheduled to be held in seven phases across the country from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)