Only a BJP govt can resolve the Goa mining issue: Shripad Naik

Union Minister of state for AYUSH and BJP's candidate for the North Goa Lok Sabha seat, Shripad Naik, on Wednesday claimed that only a BJP government at the Centre can resolve the Goa mining ban issue.
Addressing a press conference here, he said, "Only a BJP government at the Centre can and will resolve the mining ban issue in Goa."
Mining dependants in Goa had launched a protest on March 14 accusing the state government of not being serious on the issue of resumption of work at the mines that affected more than 31 lakh people since last one year.
The Supreme Court on February 7 last year had quashed the lease renewals further restoring the earlier position that all mining after November 22, 2007 was illegal.
Naik also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a campaign meeting near Panaji on April 10.
"Several central leaders including Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani will be campaigning in Goa. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is also expected to be part of the poll campaign," Naik added.
The four-term MP takes on state Congress president Girish Chodankar in what appears to be a one-on-one contest for the North Goa Lok Sabha seat on April 23.
