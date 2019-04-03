Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule files nomination from Baramati

Sitting member Supriya Sule, daughter of Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar, filed her nomination from here on Wednesday.

Talking to the media, Sule said, "I take everything as a challenge and work hard to achieve the goals set."

To a question on how she compared herself to her father, she said, "My father is one of the senior-most political leaders of the country and there is no comparison with him."

Speaking about issues in the ensuing polls, Sule said, "Elections are part of our profession. This election is for progress and opportunity to do better work. Everyone has seen my work in Parliament as well as in my constituency."

"I thank the party and all our alliance partners for their support. I am grateful to all my voters and allies for reposing faith in me," she added.

On BJP's charge of nepotism in NCP, Sule said, "It is hilarious that BJP is making allegations of nepotism against us. They should see their list first. BJP has nothing to say on the development plank, so they are making personal attacks."

In the 2014 polls, she had won from the seat which used to be his father's bastion. NCP is contesting the elections in alliance with in where 48 Lok Sabha seats are at stake.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)