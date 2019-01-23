Elon Musk: Tesla Sentry Mode coming soon for all cars

With a new 'sentry mode' owners of will soon be able to see and record damages to their cars, when they are attended, according to company chief,

Musk took to twitter to reveal an upcoming Sentry Mode for all with Enhanced Autopilot.

The announcement was made in response to a owner's tweet about discovering a 'monster dent' on his swanky new Tesla. The owner wished "there were 360 dashcams feature for the car when it is parked".

Musk replied that the Sentry Mode would be rolled out soon but did not provide any more details.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)