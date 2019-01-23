JUST IN
Elon Musk: Tesla Sentry Mode coming soon for all cars

ANI  |  Others 

With a new 'sentry mode' owners of Tesla cars will soon be able to see and record damages to their cars, when they are attended, according to company chief, Elon Musk.

Musk took to twitter to reveal an upcoming Tesla Sentry Mode for all cars with Enhanced Autopilot.

The announcement was made in response to a Tesla owner's tweet about discovering a 'monster dent' on his swanky new Tesla. The owner wished "there were 360 dashcams feature for the car when it is parked".

Musk replied that the Sentry Mode would be rolled out soon but did not provide any more details.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 09:37 IST

