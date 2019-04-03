Ranveer Singh shares first picture with '83' team

Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh, who has delivered phenomenal performances over the years in like 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Lootera', 'Padmaavat' and the most recent 'Gully Boy', is back to win hearts with his upcoming film '83'.

is now gearing up to portray the role of Kapil Dev in the upcoming film. The actor, who is in Dharamshala, recently shared the first picture with the entire star cast of the movie.

"KAPILS DEVILS DESCEND ON DHARAMSHALA!!! it's on!!! @83thefilm @kabirkhankk," he wrote alongside the picture.

In the snap which was shared on Ranveer's handle, he is seen having a gala time with his teammates.

From Ranveer, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Ammy Virk, Jiiva to Sahil Khattar, and Adinath Kothare, the on-screen squad can be seen having fun together in a pool.

As per media reports, Ranveer and the other cast members have gone to Dharamshala to continue with their training.The film will go on floors on May 15. The first schedule will go on for about 100 days and will be shot in and

Earlier, Ranveer had shared a picture on his account in which he can be seen training with his coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was part of the 1983 Indian team alongside Kapil Dev.

The sports drama is based on India's historic win against in and Ranveer will be seen playing the former Indian

Apart from Ranveer, the upcoming film also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, and as the men in blue.

Kapil Dev had captained the Indian cricket team to victory in He was also coached the Indian cricket team between October 1999 and August 2000

The film is being directed by Kabir Khan.

Apart from this, Ranveer will be seen in Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht'. The magnum opus will also star Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and in lead roles. It will hit the screens in 2020.

