Hearing of Salman Khan's plea against Rajasthan HC verdict postponed to July 4

The hearing of Salman Khan's appeal against High Court's verdict in the poaching case, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has now been postponed to July 4.

has asked the actor's team of lawyers to ensure that everyone is present in the next hearing in July.

The in his appeal had challenged the High Court's verdict against his five-year jail term for killing endangered species of in Kankani near Jodhpur in 1998, during the shooting of his film

The hearing which took place last year had Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu and being acquitted of all the charges by the court. However, was found guilty and was sentenced to 5 years in jail. Khan was charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and others under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

In April 2018, when the found Khan guilty, he had even spent a night in jail but was soon released on bail.

Post this verdict, Salman challenged High Court's decision by appealing to the

Last year when the punishment was announced, Salman Khan's said in a statement, "ln the present case the Hon'ble Court has acquitted all the 5 co-accused which would imply that Salman was out hunting alone in the middle of the night in a remote area outside Jodhpur. We have preferred an appeal to the Hon'ble and applied for an urgent hearing today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)