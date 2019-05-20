Smith and Warner hungry for performance: Andy Bichel

Ahead of the ICC Men's World Cup, former expressed optimism saying the returning duo, and David Warner, are hungry for performance.

When Bichel was asked to pick between or Australia, who will come face to face in the tournament on June 9, he told reporters: "I will go with because of the fact that and are pretty hungry for performances. Maybe they can peel off a special inning because it is going to take something special to win a game like that."

The 2003 winner also said that whosoever get a good start in the World Cup, will have an advantage over the other.

"India's first game is on 5th June so, it will be India's second game and you want momentum. If can get a good win in the first game and get a good total against It is going to be close but I think the team that is going to get most momentum out of that first game," he said.

However, Bichel eulogised pacer Jasprit Bumrah saying he has plenty to offer.

"I think Bumrah is someone whom the Australian team should get used to in those conditions. He has got plenty to offer," Bichel said.

Although Bichel feels that India, England, Australia and are going to go into semi-final but is impressed with the side.

" keep punching above their weight I do not know how they keep doing it and producing the players they have been producing. and in those conditions can do the job, they have got some good spin options. They have got Kane Williamson, one of the best Test and one-day batter in the World. They have some good depth and good all-rounders as well," he said.

The opening match of this will be played between the hosts England and on May 30.

