Smith, Warner return, Finch to lead Aussie WC squad

and have been included in the Aaron Finch-led squad for the ICC 2019, announced on Monday.

The 50-over tournament will take place in England and from May 30 to July 14. will open its title defence against at the Ground on June 1.

The return of Smith and Warner has strengthened the batting line-up of the title defenders. However, the inclusion of big hitters has led to the dropping of in-form batsman and

" and come back into the squad. Both are world class players and it has been pleasing to see them produce some good form in the IPL. Given the depth of talent and competition for spots there were a number of tough calls we had to make to settle on our squad of 15," of Selectors, said.

"Unfortunately, from the recent squad which toured and the UAE, Peter Handscomb, and have made way for the above inclusions."

Handscomb, Turner, Richardson and have been included in the A squad for the tour of England. Having not played at the highest level for some time, the selection panel feels this will provide Hazlewood with the best preparation to get some quality under his belt. "Our focus is to have Josh back bowling at his best for the commencement of a big Ashes Tour."

Meanwhile, the have opted for Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, and as their five fast-bowling options in the squad. and form a two-man spin attack.

" and have both been named subject to fitness. The advice from the CA medical team is they are progressing well and barring any setbacks will be available for selection ahead of our opening match against on June 1," Hohns said.

The 15-member squad is as follows: (c) , Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, (vc), (vc), Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon,

The squad will assemble in for a training camp at the National Centre on May 2, which will include three practice matches between Australia XI and New Zealand XI at Allan Border Field.

The have announced a fourteen-player squad for the Australia A tour of England, starting June 20 against Northamptonshire at The County Ground.

"The tour will see Australia A play five one day matches against County teams while the ICC World Cup is underway. This will provide us with the appropriate coverage to bring players into the Australian World Cup squad if required," Hohns said.

Following is the Australia A One Day squad: (c), Matthew Wade, Will Pucovski, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, (vc), D'Arcy Short, Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Agar, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, (vc), Kane Richardson,

"The tour will see Australia A play three four-day tour matches in the build-up to the Ashes tour of England, providing the players with a good opportunity to push their case for selection. We have made it clear that strong form with their County teams will be taken into account for selection in the Ashes squad or the Australia A tour match."

The squad for Australia A Four Day is as follows: (c), Marcus Harris, Kurtis Patterson, Will Pucovski, (vc), Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade, Mitch Marsh, Michael Neser, Jon Holland, James Pattinson, Jackson Bird, (vc),

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)