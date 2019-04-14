CSK registers five-wicket victory over KKR

claimed their seventh victory in this season of as they overpowered by five wickets here on Sunday.

a target of 162, CSK had a modest start, losing their first wicket early in the name of then joined the on-field batsman

Plessis gave away his wicket in the sixth over bowled by Sunil Narine, who then continued with his great performance to end his over as a wicket-maiden.

Rayudu and Jhadhav too were sent back to the pavilion in quick succession as Kolkata bowlers did not let any good partnership prosper but could not stop Chennai from adding runs to the board.

Then came out the CSK's Dhoni, who along with Raina provided his team some momentum.

The duo formed a much-need partnership of 40 runs before Narine got hold of Dhoni. Ravindra Jadeja came out to bat and started hammering boundaries along with Raina, highest run-scorer for CSK scoring 58 and put his team on a comfortable position to clinch their seventh victory in the season.

Earlier in the day, CSK won the toss and put the hosts to bat first. Kolkata got off to a decent start but the opening partnership between and did not last long as provided CSK with their first breakthrough as Narine gave a simple catch to Plessis off Santner's delivery.

Nitish Rana came to bat and formed a 41-run partnership with before sent Rana back to the pavilion. In the same over, Tahir continued his magic sending back on duck.

Dinesh Karthik joined the opener and the duo added 42 runs on the board. Meanwhile, Lynn scored his second half-century in this season and scored crucial 82 off just 51 balls.

Lynn became a victim of Tahir and brought on the field. But Russell too was sent back by Tahir, who with this wicket bagged the purple cap, having 13 wickets under his belt.

KKR will now host Royal Challengers on April 19 while CSK will visit to compete with Sunrisers on April 17.

Brief Scores: (S Raina 58*, R JAdeja 31*, S Narine 2-19) defeated Kolkata Knight Rider (C Lynn 82, N Rana 21, I tahir 4-27) by five wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)