'One Day' trailer: Esha Gupta plays a ruthless cop

The makers of starrer mystery thriller 'One Day' dropped an intriguing and tantalising trailer on Tuesday which will make you bite your nails.

Sharing the trailer on his handle, wrote, " Presenting the trailer of my forthcoming film Directed by Hope you all like it."

The gripping trailer starts with a phrase, "Courage has no value unless accompanied by Justice" and features as a retired who is seen interrogating a bomb blast suspect.

An enthralling series of missing people and unsolved cases calls on board a from the crime branch, the role essayed by

A retro-style title track also finds a place in the one-minute fifty-three-second trailer which is set to take you on a roller coaster ride.

is directing the thriller which is being produced by and

The first poster of the film was released in February by the veteran on his account which gave a hint that the story may revolve around a retired who tries solving a crime to get justice.

Along with Kher and Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra will also be seen in the upcoming film.

The film is slated for a release next month on June 14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)