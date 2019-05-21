Petition to remake 'GoT' season eight disrespectful: Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner, who essayed the character of Stark in the HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones', has called the petition seeking remake of the show's eighth season "disrespectful".

The petition on change.org was started by some highly disappointed fans who were discontent with the last season and asked for season eight to be remade "with competent writers". The petition has garnered more than one million signatures.

"All of these petitions and things like that -- I think it's disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season," People quoted Turner as saying in an interview with

"People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn't go to their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel," she added.

The series aired its last episode on Monday featuring with becoming the of the Six Kingdoms and Stark becoming the ' in the North'.

Explaining the hard work that went into the making, Turner said, "Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it's not what they want to see is just disrespectful."

Speaking of the show's unique storyline, she added, "The thing about that's always been amazing is the fact that there's always been crazy twists and turns, right from Season 1 with Ned's [Sean Bean] beheading."

Creator of the petition urging for a remake said, " and have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on."

"This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!" he added.

HBO has not yet responded to the plea.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)