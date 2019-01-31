Snoopy Facebook Research app invites Apple's wrath

In response to Facebook's practice of paying users to give access to their device usage through an app, expressed its angst in its own way; by disabling the company from distributing the controversial 'Research App'.

But that's not all. also appears to have stopped from distributing all apps associated with its enterprise developer programme, Recode reported.

The app was found to be in violation of Apple's App Store guidelines. The company allows developers to publish certain apps for their own employees but not to the public due to their excessive control on the user data.

clearly abused the guidelines to distribute the Research App to gain usage data through non-employees.

With Apple's restrictions, all the special versions of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp that employees use to test will not work on iPhones. It also means other internal Facebook apps aren't working on iOS, including Workplace.

Basically, broke down Facebook internally. The company confirmed that its internal apps have been impacted by the decision and it is working with the maker to resolve the issue.

